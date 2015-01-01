|
Yun SJ, Kim HY. BMC Nurs. 2024; 23(1): e396.
(Copyright © 2024, Holtzbrinck Springer Nature Publishing Group - BMC)
38862941
Abstract
BACKGROUND: Gender sensitivity, which is the capacity to recognize and address issues of gender discrimination and inequality, is initiated with an awareness of gender differences. This is particularly crucial in nursing, where care is tailored to the holistic needs of individuals. Given the sensitive nature of nursing to gender variances, it is essential that the influences of nurses' own experiences and perceptions on their gender sensitivity are explored. This study is aimed at assessing the effects of childhood experiences of domestic violence and perceptions of sexism among healthcare providers on their gender sensitivity. Additionally, it seeks to provide empirical data to support the enhancement of gender-sensitive practices within nursing environments, thereby fostering a culture of gender equality, and helping to promote the practical application of gender equality within nursing organizations.
Language: en
Keywords
Domestic violence; Nurses; Sexism; Gender sensitivity