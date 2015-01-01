|
Svärd V, Arapovic Johansson Z, Holmlund L, Hellman T, Kwak L, Björk Brämberg E. BMC Public Health 2024; 24(1): e1567.
38862931
Abstract
BACKGROUND: This study explores how the goals of collaboration in the return-to-work (RTW) process for people with common mental disorders are described by the stakeholders involved, and how they experience stakeholders' roles and responsibilities in relation to these goals.
