|
Citation
|
Jeong Y, Jung HS, Baek EM. BMC Public Health 2024; 24(1): e1568.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2024, Holtzbrinck Springer Nature Publishing Group - BMC)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
38862940
|
Abstract
|
BACKGROUND: To solve the problem of workplace bullying among nurses, it is necessary to review the effects of interventions and generalize the findings. We conducted a systematic literature review and meta-analysis to evaluate the effects of cognitive rehearsal programs on workplace bullying among hospital nurses.
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
Humans; Randomized Controlled Trials as Topic; Systematic review; Meta-analysis; Bullying; Republic of Korea; Program Evaluation; Nurse; Cognitive Behavioral Therapy; *Bullying/prevention & control/psychology; *Nursing Staff, Hospital/psychology; *Workplace/psychology; Cognitive rehearsal program