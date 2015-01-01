|
Citation
|
Jackson KT, Mantler T, O'Keefe-McCarthy S, Davidson CA, Shillington KJ, Yates J. Creat. Nurs. 2024; ePub(ePub): ePub.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2024, Creative Nursing Management, Publisher Springer Publishing)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
38860523
|
Abstract
|
Intimate partner violence (IPV) is a pervasive, worldwide public health concern. Risk of IPV may elevate during the perinatal period, increasing maternal and fetal health risks. Trauma- and violence-informed care shows promise among interventions addressing associated mental health sequelae. As a secondary analysis, the purpose of this study was to employ a qualitative arts-based exploration to better understand pregnant women's experiences of trauma and violence-informed perinatal care in the context of IPV. Using an arts-based qualitative methodology, different art forms were used to analyze, interpret, and report data, resulting in a layered exploration to represent phenomena. From this, four themes were reflected in four poetic pieces: Black Deep Corners, Triggering my Thoughts, Breaking through the Brokenness, and Now Perfectly Imperfect. Nine pieces of visual art were created reflecting these themes, creating a layered, embodied, artistic way to empathically explore and translate phenomena.
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
intimate partner violence; postpartum; pregnancy; trauma-informed care; arts-based; violence-informed care