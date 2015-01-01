|
Citation
|
Auger JC, Baker J, Cardinal L, James A, Jay M, Loonskin S. Cult. Health Sex. 2024; ePub(ePub): ePub.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2024, Informa - Taylor and Francis Group)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
38860939
|
Abstract
|
In this study, exploratory research on self-determination using Indigenous research methods provided a model to help heal trauma and discuss recovery for traumatic sexual experiences. The methods and healing were based on a Cree worldview. Informed consent and questions were developed by the principal investigator prior to the research commencing. Eleven co-creators had the opportunity to revise questions, discuss the research, speak the Cree language, and participate in one-to-one interviews, group meetings and ceremonies. They also had the chance to review the transcripts and approve/disapprove the content, provide guidance on sacred knowledge and suggest terms to use, and co-author the paper, if they chose and three did. A Cree concept was developed from the work, namely, nehiyaw isecikewena which involved promoting self-determination and sovereignty alongside recovery.
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
sexual violence; cree trauma informed healing research; cree women; Indigenous research methods