Abstract

In this study, exploratory research on self-determination using Indigenous research methods provided a model to help heal trauma and discuss recovery for traumatic sexual experiences. The methods and healing were based on a Cree worldview. Informed consent and questions were developed by the principal investigator prior to the research commencing. Eleven co-creators had the opportunity to revise questions, discuss the research, speak the Cree language, and participate in one-to-one interviews, group meetings and ceremonies. They also had the chance to review the transcripts and approve/disapprove the content, provide guidance on sacred knowledge and suggest terms to use, and co-author the paper, if they chose and three did. A Cree concept was developed from the work, namely, nehiyaw isecikewena which involved promoting self-determination and sovereignty alongside recovery.

