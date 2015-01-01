SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Nurdin MR. Disasters 2024; ePub(ePub): ePub.

(Copyright © 2024, John Wiley and Sons)

10.1111/disa.12635

38860634

This paper investigates the role of Islamic faith-based organisations (FBOs) in Indonesia and examines the way in which their disaster recovery aid can be successful or less successful depending on social capital formation in communities affected by a disaster. The paper argues that Islamic FBOs play a prominent role in disaster-affected communities by building new social capital or strengthening existing social capital. Failure to do so may affect a community's recovery and its long-term resilience. Applying a framework that considers three types of social capital-bonding, bridging, and linking-from a comparative perspective, the paper discusses two cases of disaster recovery: one following the earthquake that struck Aceh in 2013; and the other after the Mount Kelud volcanic eruptions in East Java in 2014. In both instances, the findings highlight the importance of the village facilitator, cultural sensitivity, and understanding of local indigenous and religious practices for successful disaster recovery.


Language: en

Indonesia; social capital; disaster recovery; Dompet Dhuafa; Islamic faith‐based organisations (FBOs)

