Abstract

There is a potential link between cannabis and mental disorders﻿. Cannabis exposure involves in many cases negative mental emotions, which are unpleasant sensations or thoughts. Whereas mild cases of negative mental emotions inflict patient's quality of life, more severe cases lead to therapy discontinuations, or even hospitalizations and death. This study characterizes cannabis users who experienced negative mental emotions after cannabis exposure. The Releaf App database was utilized to evaluate the association between personal and cannabis use characteristics on reporting a negative mental emotion during cannabis exposure. This global mobile lets individuals track real-time cannabis experience use with cannabinoid-based products, containing data points such as gender, age, reasons for use, product type, cannabis composition, and feelings and emotions experienced after cannabis use. Multivariable logistic regression models were constructed, adjusting for potential confounders such as gender and previous experience with cannabis use. The study population comprised 4,435 users, and 34,279 sessions were collected from various countries, mainly from North America, and included in the primary analysis. Reporting on negative mental emotions was associated with users in the age group of 18-30 years. Using cannabis for a mental purpose was associated with a small increase in reporting on negative mental emotions (OR = 1.10, 95%CI [1.03-1.19]). Oral products were associated with reporting on negative mental emotions. THC-dominant products were associated with reporting negative mental emotions compared to balanced products (OR = 1.21, 95%CI [1.06-1.38]). This study suggests that some characteristics of cannabis use, such as young age and oral consumption are associated with negative mental emotions. Further studies should examine the interface between cannabis consumption, characteristics of consumers, and negative emotional experience or even long-term mental disorders.

