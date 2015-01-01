SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Ilkevič E, Hausmann M, Grikšienė R. Front. Neuroendocrinol. 2024; ePub(ePub): ePub.

(Copyright © 2024, Elsevier Publishing)

10.1016/j.yfrne.2024.101145

38862092

Understanding emotions in males is crucial given their higher susceptibility to substance use, interpersonal violence, and suicide compared to females. Steroid hormones are assumed to be critical biological factors that affect and modulate emotion-related behaviors, together with psychological and social factors. This review explores whether males' abilities to recognize emotions of others and regulate their own emotions are associated with testosterone, cortisol, and their interaction. Higher levels of testosterone were associated with improved recognition and heightened sensitivity to threatening faces. In contrast, higher cortisol levels positively impacted emotion regulation ability. Indirect evidence from neuroimaging research suggested a link between higher testosterone levels and difficulties in cognitive emotion regulation. However, this notion must be investigated in future studies using different emotion regulation strategies and considering social status. The present review contributes to the understanding of how testosterone and cortisol affect psychological well-being and emotional behavior in males.


Emotions; Emotion regulation; Males; Testosterone; Cortisol; Emotion recognition; Sex hormones; Cognitive reappraisal; Approach-avoidance; Dual-hormone hypothesis

