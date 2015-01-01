Abstract

BACKGROUND: Police road crash and injury data in low-income and middle-income countries are known to under-report crashes, fatalities and injuries, especially for vulnerable road users. Local record keepers, who are members of the public, can be engaged to provide an additional source of crash and injury data.



METHODS: This paper compares the application of a local record keeper method to capture road crash and injury data in Bangladesh and Nepal, assesses the quality of the data collected and evaluates the replicability and value of the methodology using a framework developed to evaluate the impact of being a local record keeper. OUTCOME: Application in research studies in both Bangladesh and Nepal found the local record keeper methodology provided high-quality and complete data compared with local police records. The methodology was flexible enough to adapt to project and context differences. The evaluation framework enabled the identification of the challenges and unexpected benefits realised in each study. This led to the development of an 11-step process for conducting road crash data collection using local record keepers, which is presented to facilitate replication in other settings.



CONCLUSION: Data collected by local record keepers are a flexible and replicable method to understand the strengths and limitations of existing police data, adding to the evidence base and informing local and national decision-making. The method may create additional benefits for data collectors and communities, help design and assess road safety interventions and support advocacy for improved routine police data.

Language: en