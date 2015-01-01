Abstract

PURPOSE: Studies regarding oral injuries from playground equipment in children remain limited. This study aimed to clarify the characteristics of oral injury caused by playground equipment and identify associations with concomitant head injury.



METHODS: Children treated between 2011 and 2021 at an oral surgery clinic for oral injuries from playground equipment were retrospectively investigated. The following factors were analyzed: demographic characteristics, mechanism of injury, type of equipment causing the injury, classification of oral injury, and whether the Department of Emergency and Critical Care Medicine was consulted regarding the head injury. The data collected were statistically analyzed using the Fisher-Freeman-Halton test with significance adopted at the 5% level.



RESULTS: This study analyzed data from 82 children. Injuries were concentrated in age groups of 2 to 3 years (32.9%), 4 to 5 years (28.0%), and 6 to 7 years (25.6%). Regarding the mechanism of injury, falls were more common (89.0%) than impact/striking (11.0%). The type of equipment most frequently causing injury was slides (29.3%), followed by swings (23.2%) and iron bars (18.3%). Injuries were classified as soft tissue injury alone (56.1%) or tooth injury and/or jaw fracture (43.9%). Consultation with the Department of Emergency and Critical Care Medicine for head injury was uncommon (13.4%), and all consultations for brain injury diagnosed minor injuries.



CONCLUSION: Oral injuries caused by playground equipment were frequent between 2 and 7 years old. The most common cause was falls, with most injuries caused by slides, swings, or iron bars. Approximately half of the oral injuries were soft tissue injuries only, while the other half were associated with tooth and/or jaw injuries. Department of Emergency and Critical Care Medicine consultations for head trauma were uncommon and consistently confirmed minor injuries.

