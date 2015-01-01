Abstract

INTRODUCTION: Contemporary concussion literature has yet to establish appropriate clinical management guidelines to address the unique needs of performing arts populations, especially at the collegiate level. Therefore, the purpose of this investigation was to collate current evidence regarding post-concussion return to performance management among university-aged performing artists to generate broad clinical implications.



METHODS: The research team was comprised of two faculty members in the performing arts, one concussion researcher, and athletic trainer, two university librarians, and one physical therapy graduate student with expertise in post-concussion management among performing arts patients. Two librarians searched the literature using PubMed, Cochrane, SPORTdiscus, and Education Research Complete. Studies were eligible for preliminary inclusion if they were written in English, conducted in the United States, as well as published in a peer-reviewed journal. There were no restrictions on publication date due to the limited literature on this topic. The most recent search was conducted in July 2023.



RESULTS: Of the 18 studies identified during the search process, only 2 met the inclusion criteria. Broadly, this investigation identified common mechanisms of injury among stage crew/technicians and dancers who are of university-age. Furthermore, both studies identified several patients who opted to return to performing arts on their own volition. However, there were no studies that solely focused on the collegiate performing arts population and their return to performance procedures.



CONCLUSIONS: Overall, these findings highlight a momentous gap in concussion literature regarding how to guide clinicians and academic teams when returning collegiate performing artists back to their performance environment(s). Thus, additional research is strongly warranted to understand the lived experiences of performing artists with concussion, as well as how to address specific coursework-related demands to support their recovery.

