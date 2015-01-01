Abstract

Currently, the healthcare workplace is one of the most dangerous in the United States. Over a 3-month period in 2022, two nurses were assaulted every hour. Artificial intelligence (AI) has the potential to prevent workplace violence by developing unique patient insights through accessing almost instantly a patient's medical history, past institutional encounters, and possibly even their social media posts. De-escalating dialog can then be formulated, and hot-button topics avoided. AIs can also monitor patients in waiting areas for potential confrontational behavior.Many have concerns implementing AIs in healthcare. AIs are not expected to be 100% accurate, their performance is not compared with a computer but instead measured against humans. However, AIs are outperforming humans in many tasks. They are especially adept at taking standardized examinations, such as Board Exams, the Uniform Bar Exam, and the SAT and Graduate Record Exam. AIs are also performing diagnosis. Initial reports found that newer models have been observed to equal or outperform physicians in diagnostic accuracy and in the conveyance of empathy.In the area of interdiction, AI robots can both navigate and monitor for confrontational and illegal behavior. A human security agent would then be notified to resolve the situation. Our military is fielding autonomous AI robots to counter potential adversaries. For many, this new arms race has grave implications because of the potential of fielding this same security technology in healthcare and other civil settings.The healthcare delivery sector must determine the future roles of AI in relationship to human workers. AIs should only be used to support a human employee. AIs should not be the primary caregiver and a single human should not be monitoring multiple AIs simultaneously. Similar to not being copyrightable, disinformation produced by AIs should not be afforded 'free speech' protections. Any increase in productivity of an AI will equate with a loss of jobs. We need to ask, If all business sectors utilize AIs, will there be enough paid workers for the purchasing of services and products to keep our economy and society a float?

