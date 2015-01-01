Abstract

PURPOSE: Longitudinal data on the experience and perpetration of intimate partner violence (IPV) among gay, bisexual, and other men who have sex with men (GBM) are limited. We estimated the prevalence of past 6-month (P6M) physical and/or sexual IPV (hereafter IPV) experience and perpetration, identified their determinants, and assessed temporal trends, including the impact of the coronavirus disease (COVID)-19 pandemic.



METHODS: We used data from the Engage Cohort Study (2017-2022) of GBM recruited using respondent-driven sampling in Montréal, Toronto, and Vancouver. Adjusted prevalence ratios (aPRs) for determinants and self-reported P6M IPV were estimated using generalized estimating equations, accounting for attrition (inverse probability of censoring weights) and relevant covariates. Longitudinal trends of IPV were also assessed.



RESULTS: Between 2017 and 2022, 1455 partnered GBM (median age 32 years, 82% gay, and 71% White) had at least one follow-up visit. At baseline, 31% of participants experienced IPV in their lifetime and 17% reported ever perpetrating IPV. During follow-up, IPV experience was more common (6%, 95% confidence interval [CI]: 5%-7%) than perpetration (4%, 95% CI: 3%-5%). Factors associated with P6M IPV experience included prior IPV experience (aPR: 2.68, 95% CI: 1.76-4.08), lower education (aPR: 2.31, 95% CI: 1.32-4.04), and substance use (injection aPR: 5.05, 95% CI: 2.54-10.05, non-injection aPR: 1.68, 95% CI: 1.00-2.82). Similar factors were associated with IPV perpetration. IPV was stable over time; periods of COVID-19 restrictions were not associated with IPV changes in this cohort.



CONCLUSION: Prevalence of IPV was high among GBM. Determinants related to marginalization were associated with an increased risk of IPV. Interventions should address these determinants to reduce IPV and improve health.

Language: en