Journal Article

Citation

Scott E, Sorensen J. New Solut. 2024; ePub(ePub): ePub.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2024, Baywood Publishing)

DOI

10.1177/10482911241257287

PMID

38860331

Abstract

Agriculture is one of the most dangerous industries in the United States. Loss of life, injury, and illness estimates in the agriculture industry only measure a fraction of the total burden to society. The purpose of this review was to conduct a comprehensive scan of the peer-reviewed literature to catalog research that explores the burden of agricultural injury to synthesize what is currently known. In total, 116 full-text papers meeting eligibility criteria were reviewed. Publications documenting agricultural injury burden were scanned and observations were categorized using a priori themes previously identified by occupational safety and health researchers.

RESULTS from this review indicate the true burden of agricultural injury is more expansive and complex than previous narratives on injury burden would imply. Future research should consider policies that encourage the collection of more expansive injury burden data, as well as methods to incorporate them into standard injury surveillance efforts.


Language: en

Keywords

burden; injury; occupation; agriculture; surveillance

