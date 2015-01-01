Abstract

Although cannabis was legalized in Canada in 2018 and is one of the most used substances in Canada, few studies have examined how individuals with different patterns of cannabis use differ in their attempts to decrease or abstain from cannabis. The current study examined how groups of cannabis users, which were formed on the basis of demographic characteristics, substance use patterns, mental health symptoms, and self-reported quality of life differed on their experiences with cannabis cessation. A sample of 147 Canadian adult participants who had attempted to decrease or quit cannabis were recruited from the community (n = 84, 57.14%) and crowdsourcing (n = 63, 42.86%). Four profiles of cannabis users emerged using a Latent Profile Analysis: low-risk (n = 62, 42.18%), rapidly escalating high-risk (n = 40, 27.21%), long-term high severity (n = 35, 23.81%), and long-term lower severity (n = 10, 6.80%). Individuals in the rapidly escalating profile had attempted to decrease their cannabis use more times compared to other profiles. More participants in the long-term high severity group found their use stayed the same or got worse after their last cessation attempt, compared to the low-risk group where more individuals indicated their use stopped. The results of the current study indicate that cannabis users differ in their attempts at reducing or ceasing cannabis use and that they may benefit from different intensity of cannabis interventions.

Language: en