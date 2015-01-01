Abstract

This study examines the association between Afghan women's autonomy (WA) and experience of domestic violence (physical, sexual, and emotional) in the previous 12 months, and whether this association is moderated by education status. We used data from 19,098 married women aged 15-49, who completed the 2015 Afghanistan Demographic and Health Survey- the first and only national survey administered in the country. WA was measured across 5 domains (healthcare, visiting family, household purchases, spending, and contraceptive use). Adjusted odds ratios and 95% confidence intervals for the association between domestic violence in the past 12 months (any vs. none) and WA were estimated using multiple logistic regression and adjusted for covariates. Interaction terms between education status and WA were also assessed. We found that the experience of physical, emotional, and sexual violence was 45% 30%, and 7%, and at least 1 in 2 had no autonomy. After adjustment, compared to women without autonomy, WA in healthcare decisions, spending, visiting families, and household purchases significantly decreased the odds of physical violence. Similarly, WA in healthcare decisions and spending significantly decreased the odds of sexual violence. Lastly, WA in spending and not using contraception was associated with reduced odds of emotional violence. We also found a greater protective effect of WA in visiting family among women with any education across each domestic violence outcome. These findings provide insights into areas for intervention to address gender inequalities (Sustainable Development Goal 3) and mitigate adverse health outcomes for mothers and their children (Goal 5).

Language: en