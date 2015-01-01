|
Ghelichkhani F, Behboodi Moghadam Z, Zareiyan A, Namazi M. Reprod. Health 2024; 21(1): e84.
(Copyright © 2024, Holtzbrinck Springer Nature Publishing Group - BMC)
38862986
BACKGROUND: Intimate partner violence (IPV) is the most common form of violence against women. Postpartum IPV refers to any type of IPV that occurs up to one year after childbirth and has many adverse impacts on mothers and their children. Considering the lack of sufficient information on the prevalence and factors related to IPV after childbirth in Iran, this study aimed to evaluate the frequency and severity of IPV, its different forms, and psychosocial factors related to IPV, as well as to explore how IPV is perceived among mothers one year after childbirth.
Language: en
Humans; Cross-Sectional Studies; Adult; Female; Mothers/psychology; Qualitative Research; Pregnancy; Prevalence; Intimate partner violence; Postpartum; Childbirth; Qualitative content analysis; Mixed method; Related factors; Iran/epidemiology; *Intimate Partner Violence/psychology/statistics & numerical data; *Postpartum Period/psychology; Parturition/psychology