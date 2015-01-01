Abstract

Clean fire extinguishing systems applicable to the pottery jar liquor warehouse are in demand. In this study, taking 53vol% liquor as the research subject, fire models of various clean fire extinguishing systems comprising water mist, liquid carbon dioxide (LCO(2)) and liquid nitrogen (LN(2)) were established using a fire dynamic simulator to determine their fire extinguishing effect. A feasibility assessment of systems was performed under different fire source types, fire source sizes, and ventilation conditions. The fire extinguishing efficiency was analyzed in terms of the fire extinguishing time, oxygen concentration, and space temperature. The results showed that the success rate of the LCO(2) and LN(2) fire extinguishing systems was 100%, whereas the success rate of the water mist fire extinguishing system was 95%. In terms of reducing the oxygen concentration at the bottom of the space and the temperature in the space, the LCO(2) system exhibited the best performance, followed by the LN(2) system, and lastly the water mist. Under different ventilation conditions and fire source types, the LCO(2) fire extinguishing system was least affected, whereas the effectiveness of the water mist fire extinguishing system reduced under natural ventilation conditions, and the extinguishing efficiency of the LN(2) fire extinguishing system was affected by the fire source type. Overall, the LCO(2) system presented more advantages in extinguishing fires in pottery jar liquor warehouses and can provide a new idea for the development and application of clean and efficient fire extinguishing systems.

