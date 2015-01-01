Abstract

We aimed to evaluate the association of unmet health-related need with suicidal behaviors among Korean adults. We included 26,219 adults (13,937 men and 17,788 women) aged ≥ 19 years from the Korea National Health and Nutrition Examination Survey (2015-2020). Suicidal behavior included suicidal plan and attempt. We analyzed the odds ratios and 95% confidence intervals of suicidal behaviors according to unmet health-related need via multivariable logistic regression analysis and performed stratified analyses according to sex, age, income, education, and type of insurance. Of the participants, 9.6% had unmet health-related need. Suicidal plans and attempts had 1.3% and 0.5% of the participants, respectively. The prevalence of suicidal plans and attempts was 0.9% and 0.4% among participants without unmet health-related need and 3.1% and 1.0% among those with such need, respectively. The odd ratios of suicidal plans and attempts increased significantly among participants with unmet health-related need compared to those without. In subgroup analysis, most subgroups showed similar results, except for suicidal plan and attempt in the 45-64 age group, high education, and medical care and suicidal attempt in 19-44 age group, low-income, and unmarried. Unmet health-related need was independently associated with suicidal plan and attempt. A policy alternative is needed for these associations.

Language: en