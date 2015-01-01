Abstract

As age increases, a decline in lower extremity strength leads to reduced mobility and increased fall risks. This decline outpaces the age-related reduction in muscle mass, resulting in mobility limitations. Older adults with varying degrees of mobility-disability use different stepping strategies. However, the link between functional lower extremity strength and stepping strategy is unknown. Therefore, understanding how age-related reductions in functional lower extremity strength influence stepping strategy is vital to unraveling mobility limitations. Twenty participants (17F, 72 ± 6 years) were recruited and tested at a local community event. Participants were outfitted with inertial measurement units (IMU) and walked across a pressurized walkway under single and dual motor task conditions (walking with and without carrying a tray with water) at their usual and fast speeds. Participants were dichotomized into normal (11) or low functional strength groups (9) based on age-specific normative cutoffs using the instrumented 5-repetition Sit-to-Stand test duration. Our study reveals that older adults with normal strength prefer adjusting their step time during walking tasks, while those with reduced strength do not exhibit a preferred stepping strategy. This study provides valuable insights into the influence of functional lower extremity strength on stepping strategy in community-dwelling older adults during simple and complex walking tasks. These findings could aid in diagnosing gait deviations and developing appropriate treatment or management plans for mobility disability in older adults.

Language: en