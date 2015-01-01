|
McCollum DC, Smathers SE, Sullivan T, Jowaheer Y, Mereish EH. Suicide Life Threat. Behav. 2024; ePub(ePub): ePub.
38860444
BACKGROUND: Suicidal ideation and behavior and non-suicidal self-injury (NSSI) among Black emerging adults is a major public health concern. Intimate partner violence (IPV) is a significant risk factor for suicidal ideation and behavior and NSSI, but there is little work examining the buffering effect of psychological well-being (PWB). The purpose of this study was to examine the associations between IPV, suicide ideation and behavior, and NSSI, and the moderating role of PWB on these associations.
intimate partner violence; protective factors; suicidal ideation and behavior; non‐suicidal self‐injury; psychological well‐being