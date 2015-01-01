SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

McCollum DC, Smathers SE, Sullivan T, Jowaheer Y, Mereish EH. Suicide Life Threat. Behav. 2024; ePub(ePub): ePub.

(Copyright © 2024, American Association of Suicidology, Publisher John Wiley and Sons)

10.1111/sltb.13102

38860444

BACKGROUND: Suicidal ideation and behavior and non-suicidal self-injury (NSSI) among Black emerging adults is a major public health concern. Intimate partner violence (IPV) is a significant risk factor for suicidal ideation and behavior and NSSI, but there is little work examining the buffering effect of psychological well-being (PWB). The purpose of this study was to examine the associations between IPV, suicide ideation and behavior, and NSSI, and the moderating role of PWB on these associations.

METHOD: Secondary data analyses were conducted using a subsample of Black American emerging adults (N = 4694) from the National College Health Assessment.

RESULTS: IPV was associated with greater odds of suicide ideation, past-year suicide attempt, and NSSI. PWB was associated with lower odds of suicide ideation, past-year suicide attempt, and NSSI. PWB did not moderate the relationships between IPV and the outcomes.

CONCLUSIONS: IPV was a risk factor for suicidal ideation, suicide attempt, and NSSI among Black American emerging adults. PWB was associated with lower suicidal ideation and behavior and NSSI engagement, suggesting it can be a protective factor. Bolstering PWB in Black communities may be beneficial in intervention and prevention efforts.


intimate partner violence; protective factors; suicidal ideation and behavior; non‐suicidal self‐injury; psychological well‐being

