Abstract

BACKGROUND: Suicidal ideation and behavior and non-suicidal self-injury (NSSI) among Black emerging adults is a major public health concern. Intimate partner violence (IPV) is a significant risk factor for suicidal ideation and behavior and NSSI, but there is little work examining the buffering effect of psychological well-being (PWB). The purpose of this study was to examine the associations between IPV, suicide ideation and behavior, and NSSI, and the moderating role of PWB on these associations.



METHOD: Secondary data analyses were conducted using a subsample of Black American emerging adults (N = 4694) from the National College Health Assessment.



RESULTS: IPV was associated with greater odds of suicide ideation, past-year suicide attempt, and NSSI. PWB was associated with lower odds of suicide ideation, past-year suicide attempt, and NSSI. PWB did not moderate the relationships between IPV and the outcomes.



CONCLUSIONS: IPV was a risk factor for suicidal ideation, suicide attempt, and NSSI among Black American emerging adults. PWB was associated with lower suicidal ideation and behavior and NSSI engagement, suggesting it can be a protective factor. Bolstering PWB in Black communities may be beneficial in intervention and prevention efforts.

