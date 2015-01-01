|
Citation
Zhang F, Benedetti M, Chang G, Evans A, Pan Y, Shoots-Reinhard B, Zhu M. Traffic Injury Prev. 2024; ePub(ePub): ePub.
Copyright
(Copyright © 2024, Informa - Taylor and Francis Group)
DOI
PMID
38860880
Abstract
OBJECTIVE: Distracted driving is a leading cause of motor vehicle crashes, and cell phone use is a major source of in-vehicle distraction. Many states in the United States have enacted cell phone use laws to regulate drivers' cell phone use behavior to enhance traffic safety. Numerous studies have examined the effects of such laws on drivers' cell phone use behavior based on self-reported and roadside observational data. However, little was known about who actually violated the laws at the enforcement level. This study sought to uncover the demographic characteristics of drivers cited for cell phone use while driving and whether these characteristics changed over time since the enactment of cell phone laws.
Language: en
Keywords
cell phone use laws; cell phone use while driving violations; driver demographics; Traffic citation data