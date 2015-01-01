Abstract

OBJECTIVE: Decisions about driving retirement are difficult for older adults, their families, and health care providers. A large randomized trial found that an existing online Healthwise decision aid decreased decision conflict and increased knowledge about driving decisions. This study sought to discover how, when, and where the tool might be most effective for older drivers, their family members, and their health care providers.



METHODS: We used one-on-one, semistructured interviews (June-December 2023) to explore perspectives on the content of the Healthwise online driving decision aid and its potential use. Participants were health care providers or subject matter experts in older driver research or policy. Transcribed interviews were coded and analyzed with a team-based approach to identify emerging themes.



RESULTS: Across interviews (16 health care providers; 15 experts), emerging themes related to considerations (barriers, benefits, and settings for use) that were (1) individual or interpersonal or (2) institutional or cultural, as well as feedback on (3) decision aid content and structure.



FINDINGS included concerns over agism and damaging provider-patient relationships, along with identified benefits of integrating tools into electronic health records and a need for consolidated, easy-to-access resources for both providers and patients.



CONCLUSION: Attention to individual, interpersonal, institutional, and cultural factors may enhance the use and dissemination of an online decision aid about driving, as well as its effectiveness in decision making. Future work should include views of additional stakeholders and studies on implementation of decision aids into real-world settings.

Language: en