Abstract

OBJECTIVE: Vehicle automation technologies have the potential to address the mobility needs of older adults. However, age-related cognitive declines may pose new challenges for older drivers when they are required to take back or "takeover" control of their automated vehicle. This study aims to explore the impact of age on takeover performance under partially automated driving conditions and the interaction effect between age and voluntary non-driving-related tasks (NDRTs) on takeover performance.



METHOD: A total of 42 older drivers (M = 65.5 years, SD = 4.4) and 40 younger drivers (M = 37.2 years, SD = 4.5) participated in this mixed-design driving simulation experiment (between subjects: age [older drivers vs. younger drivers] and NDRT engagement [road monitoring vs. voluntary NDRTs]; within subjects: hazardous event occurrence time [7.5th min vs. 38.5th min]).



RESULTS: Older drivers exhibited poorer visual exploration performance (i.e., longer fixation point duration and smaller saccade amplitude), lower use of advanced driving assistance systems (ADAS; e.g., lower percentage of time adaptive cruise control activated [ACCA]) and poorer takeover performance (e.g., longer takeover time, larger maximum resulting acceleration, and larger standard deviation of lane position) compared to younger drivers. Furthermore, older drivers were less likely to experience driving drowsiness (e.g., lower percentage of time the eyes are fully closed and Karolinska Sleepiness Scale levels); however, this advantage did not compensate for the differences in takeover performance with younger drivers. Older drivers had lower NDRT engagement (i.e., lower percentage of fixation time on NDRTs), and NDRTs did not significantly affect their drowsiness but impaired takeover performance (e.g., higher collision rate, longer takeover time, and larger maximum resulting acceleration).



CONCLUSIONS: These findings indicate the necessity of addressing the impaired takeover performance due to cognitive decline in older drivers and discourage them from engaging in inappropriate NDRTs, thereby reducing their crash risk during automated driving.

Language: en