|
Citation
|
Koyama E, Kant T, Takata A, Kennedy JL, Zai CC. Transl. Psychiatr. 2024; 14(1): e252.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2024, Nature Publishing Group)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
38862490
|
Abstract
|
Excessive and persistent aggressiveness is the most common behavioral problem that leads to psychiatric referrals among children. While half of the variance in childhood aggression is attributed to genetic factors, the biological mechanism and the interplay between genes and environment that results in aggression remains elusive. The purpose of this systematic review is to provide an overview of studies examining the genetics of childhood aggression irrespective of psychiatric diagnosis. PubMed, PsycINFO, and MEDLINE databases were searched using predefined search terms for aggression, genes and the specific age group. From the 652 initially yielded studies, eighty-seven studies were systematically extracted for full-text review and for further quality assessment analyses.
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
Humans; Child; Female; Male; Genome-Wide Association Study; *Aggression; *Gene-Environment Interaction; *Monoamine Oxidase/genetics; Catechol O-Methyltransferase/genetics; Receptors, Dopamine D4/genetics