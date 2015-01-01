Abstract

Excessive and persistent aggressiveness is the most common behavioral problem that leads to psychiatric referrals among children. While half of the variance in childhood aggression is attributed to genetic factors, the biological mechanism and the interplay between genes and environment that results in aggression remains elusive. The purpose of this systematic review is to provide an overview of studies examining the genetics of childhood aggression irrespective of psychiatric diagnosis. PubMed, PsycINFO, and MEDLINE databases were searched using predefined search terms for aggression, genes and the specific age group. From the 652 initially yielded studies, eighty-seven studies were systematically extracted for full-text review and for further quality assessment analyses.



FINDINGS show that (i) investigation of candidate genes, especially of MAOA (17 studies), DRD4 (13 studies), and COMT (12 studies) continue to dominate the field, although studies using other research designs and methods including genome-wide association and epigenetic studies are increasing, (ii) the published articles tend to be moderate in sizes, with variable methods of assessing aggressive behavior and inconsistent categorizations of tandem repeat variants, resulting in inconclusive findings of genetic main effects, gene-gene, and gene-environment interactions, (iii) the majority of studies are conducted on European, male-only or male-female mixed, participants. To our knowledge, this is the first study to systematically review the effects of genes on youth aggression. To understand the genetic underpinnings of childhood aggression, more research is required with larger, more diverse sample sets, consistent and reliable assessments and standardized definition of the aggression phenotypes. The search for the biological mechanisms underlying child aggression will also benefit from more varied research methods, including epigenetic studies, transcriptomic studies, gene system and genome-wide studies, longitudinal studies that track changes in risk/ameliorating factors and aggression-related outcomes, and studies examining causal mechanisms.

Language: en