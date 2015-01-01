Abstract

Due to the war in Ukraine and the treatment of patients with war wounds in the hospitals of the TraumaNetworks of the German Society for Trauma Surgery (TraumaNetzwerke DGU®), injuries from life-threatening mission situations (LebEL), terrorism, violence and war have become a matter of daily professional life. Furthermore, the societal and global feeling of security has fundamentally changed. The much-cited term "turning point in history", the reorientation of the Armed Forces and the investigation of the resilience of the healthcare system with respect to the "fitness for war", approximate to the description of the current challenges for trauma surgery (UCH) in Germany. Based on the developments following the terrorist attacks in Paris in 2015 and in Brussels in 2016, a clarification is given as to which adaptations have already been successful and how quickly an improvement could successfully be achieved. In this context, the concept of tactical care and the course on Terror and Disaster Surgical Care (TDSC), for example, have been game changing. The main challenge currently lies in overcoming the structural alterations in the German healthcare system and professionally in the treatment of war wounded personnel from Ukraine. The knowledge gained from these two national tasks must be analyzed for the future development and adaptation of established treatment structures, e.g., of the TraumaNetzwerke DGU®, under the requirements of the increased resilience against war, terrorism and violence. The aim is to name that which has already been achieved with respect to the national challenges for UCH and at the same time to outline or discuss further necessities for improvements and elimination of possible gaps in capabilities.



===



Durch den Krieg in der Ukraine und die Behandlung der Kriegsverletzten in den Kliniken der TraumaNetzwerke der Deutschen Gesellschaft für Unfallchirurgie (TraumaNetzwerke DGU®) sind Verletzungen durch lebensbedrohliche Einsatzlagen (LebEL), Terror, Gewalt und Krieg zum Gegenstand des täglichen fachlichen Lebens geworden. Darüber hinaus hat sich das gesellschaftliche und globale Sicherheitsgefühl grundlegend verändert. Der viel zitierte Begriff "Zeitenwende", die Neuausrichtung der Bundeswehr und die Überprüfung der Resilienz des Gesundheitssystems bezüglich der "Kriegstüchtigkeit" legen die Beschreibung der aktuellen Herausforderungen für die Unfallchirurgie (UCH) in Deutschland nahe. Anhand der Entwicklungen nach den Terroranschlägen von Paris 2015 und Brüssel 2016 wird erläutert, welche Anpassungen bereits erfolgt sind, und wie erfolgreich zeitnah eine Verbesserung erreicht werden konnte. Hier sind z. B. das Konzept der taktischen Versorgung und der Kurs Terror and Disaster Surgical Care (TDSC) wegweisend gewesen. Aktuell besteht die Hauptherausforderung in der Bewältigung der Strukturveränderungen des deutschen Gesundheitssystems und fachlich in der Versorgung der Kriegsverletzten aus der Ukraine. Die Erkenntnisse aus diesen beiden nationalen Aufgaben gilt es, für die zukünftige Weiterentwicklung und Anpassung etablierter Versorgungsstrukturen, wie z. B. der TraumaNetzwerke DGU®, unter den Erfordernissen der Resilienzsteigerung gegenüber Krieg, Terror und Gewalt zu analysieren. Es ist das Ziel, bereits Erreichtes bezüglich der nationalen Herausforderungen für die UCH zu benennen sowie gleichzeitig weitere Notwendigkeiten für eine Verbesserung und die Beseitigung von möglichen Fähigkeitslücken zu skizzieren bzw. zu diskutieren.

Language: de