Abstract

Several chemical substances cause toxicological damage to individuals, triggering Exogenous Intoxication (EI) with relevant fatal potential. It is, therefore, essential to describe and compare the epidemiological profile of EI cases reported in Bahia before and during the COVID-19 pandemic. A quantitative analytical approach was used, and secondary data were extracted, in August 2022, from the Notifiable Diseases Information System, cases of EI between January 2018 and December 2021, Bahia. Age, sex, color, circumstance, and causative agent were analyzed and described in frequency and proportions, 12,838 cases of EI were reported between 2018-2019. The highest incidence occurred in individuals aged 20-59 years (57.8%), females (59%), and browns (48.8%). Among toxic agents, medication (40.3%) stood out, followed by food and beverages (10%), rodenticides (6.8%), and drugs of abuse (6%). Among the circumstances: suicide attempt was highlighted (33.5%). In 2020 and 2021, there were 11,279 cases, higher incidence in individuals aged 20-59 years (59.5%), females (58%), and browns (55%). The toxic agent medication (41.9%) stood out, followed by drugs (10.2%), food and beverages (7.8%), and household products (5.7%). Similar to the previous period, suicide led among circumstances (36.5%). The pandemic did not seem to affect epidemiology significantly. However, the almost 50% increase in the frequency of EI cases due to drug abuse, reinforces the World Report on Drugs (2021), which pointed to a worldwide growth of drugs consumption during the pandemic and alerts attention to mental health of Brazilians.(AU)

Language: en