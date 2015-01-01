Abstract

OBJECTIVE@#To understand the current situation of suicidal ideation among middle school students in Taiyuan City and its correlation with exposure to social ecological risk factors, so as to provide a reference basis for exploring the causes of suicidal ideation among middle and high school students and formulating effective preventive measures.@*Methods@#A questionnaire survey was conducted among 2 639 middle school students in urban and rural areas of Taiyuan City by multistage stratified random cluster sampling, including general demography characteristics, social ecological risk factors and suicidal ideation. SPSS 26.0 software was used for Chi squared test and binary Logistic regression analysis.@*Results@#The overall detection rate of suicidal ideation was 24.7 %. There were statistically significant differences in the detection rate of suicidal ideation among middle school students in different gender, grade, family residence, maternal education level, perceived family economic conditions, number of close friends, self-perceived academic burden ( χ 2=38.17, 13.44, 10.77, 8.15, 19.76, 18.95, 59.75, P <0.05). After adjusting the general demography characteristics, the binary Logistic regression showed that moderate and high risk in the individual, family and cultural dimension, and high risk in the school dimension of the social ecology were all positively correlated with suicidal ideation among middle school students ( OR=1.38, 2.28, 1.97, 3.28, 1.48, 2.15, 1.71, P <0.05).@*Conclusion@#The suicidal ideation among middle school students is related to individuals, families, and schools in the social ecological microsystem, as well as the cultural environment in the macro system. It is necessary to conduct intervention in suicidal ideation at the individual, family, and school levels, meanwhile, strengthening social and cultural construction to reduce the impact of adverse factors on the mental health among adolescents.

Language: zh