Kim SJ, Choi Y, Lee KS, Jang HJ, Moon JH, Kim YJ, Yang S. Pediatr. Emerg. Med. J. 2023; ePub(ePub): ePub.

(Copyright © 2023, Taehan Soa Ŭnggup Ŭhakhoe)

10.22470/pemj.2022.00591

Spontaneous esophageal perforation (also known as Boerhaave syndrome) is associated with sudden increase in intra-esophageal pressure by vomiting, coughing or straining at stool. This case describes a 13-year-old girl who developed the perforation after consuming 270 mg/kg of caffeine tablets for a suicide attempt. Presumably, the perforation was caused primarily by caffeine-induced severe vomiting, and secondarily by caffeine-induced gastric acid secretion with smooth muscle relaxation and by the large amount of caffeine-induced sudden increase in intra-esophageal pressure.


