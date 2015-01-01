Abstract

BackgroundAttitude towards suicide among adolescents is closely linked with their suicidal behavior. Previous studies on suicidal attitudes and related factors primarily focused on school samples， with limited research on relevant clinical samples of adolescents with depressive episode.



OBJECTIVETo analyze the attitudes towards suicidal behavior and the influencing factors in adolescent patients with depressive episode， so as to provide references for suicide intervention in this population.



METHODSA total of 100 adolescent patients who met the diagnostic criteria for depressive episode according to the International Classification of Diseases， tenth edition （ICD-10） were selected from the outpatient and inpatient departments of the Fourth People's Hospital of Wuhu from May 2021 to July 2022. A self-designed general demographic questionnaire， Hamilton Depression Scale-17 item （HAMD-17）， Suicide Attitude Questionnaire （QSA）， Egma Minnen av Bardndosnauppforstran （EMBU） and Internet Addiction Test （IAT） were used to evaluate the patients' depressive symptoms， attitudes towards suicide， parenting styles and Internet addiction， respectively. Spearman and Pearson correlation analyses were used to examine the correlation between the factor scores of attitudes towards suicidal behavior in QSA and demographic characteristics， HAMD-17 score， EMBU score and IAT score. Multiple linear regression was conducted to screen the risk factors associated with attitudes towards suicidal behavior， and ROC curves were plotted to evaluate the predictive efficacy of each factor.



RESULTSThe scores on attitudes towards suicidal behavior in QSA among adolescent patients with depressive episode were positively correlated with scores on attitude towards the suicidal person， attitude towards euthanasia， as well as scores on mother's emotional warmth and understanding factor （r=0.210~0.485， P<0.05 or 0.01）. Conversely， they were negatively correlated with father's education level， suicidal behavior in the past 6 months， HAMD-17 score， IAT score， father's punishment and harshness， father's overinvolved， father's rejection and denial， father's overprotection， mother's overinvolved and overprotection， mother's rejection and denial， and mother's punishment and harshness factor scores （r=-0.571~-0.290， P<0.05 or 0.01）. Multiple linear regression analysis revealed that QSA scores on attitude towards the suicidal person （β=0.198， P<0.01） and attitude towards euthanasia （β=0.302， P<0.01） positively predicted score on attitude towards suicidal behavior， and fathers' education level （β=-0.180， P=0.043）， HAMD-17 scores （β=-0.366， P<0.01） and IAT scores （β=-0.191， P=0.030） negatively predicted scores on attitude towards suicidal behavior. The differences in predictive efficacy between the factors were not statistically significant （Z=-1.289~0.092， P>0.05）.



CONCLUSIONInternet addiction， depression severity， attitudes towards suicide， attitudes towards euthanasia and father's education level may influence attitudes towards suicidal behavior in adolescent patients with depressive episode. ［Funded by Scientific Research Project of Wuhu Municipal Health Commission in 2021 （number， WHWJ2021y076）， Bengbu Medical College Postgraduate Science and Technology Innovation Project （number， Byycxz21040）］

Language: zh