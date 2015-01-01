|
Zaorska J, Skrzeszewski J, Kobyliński P, Trucco EM, Wojnar M, Kopera M, Jakubczyk A. Alcohol Alcohol. 2024; 59(4): agae041.
PMID
38864292
AIMS: The objective of the current study was to describe and analyse associations between childhood emotional abuse, severity of depressive symptoms, and analgesic expectations of drinking in individuals with alcohol use disorder (AUD).
Language: en
Humans; Adult; Female; Male; Middle Aged; Severity of Illness Index; Surveys and Questionnaires; alcohol use disorder; depression; pain; emotional abuse; childhood trauma; expectations; Adverse Childhood Experiences/psychology; *Alcoholism/psychology; *Depression/psychology/drug therapy; Emotional Abuse/psychology