Abstract

OBJECTIVE: We examined the impact of consenting to the Rick Hansen Spinal Cord Injury Registry (RHSCIR) on outcomes: acute length of stay (LOS), in-hospital mortality, medical complications (pressure injuries and pneumonia), and the final discharge destination following a spinal cord injury (SCI) using the national RHSCIR dataset.



DESIGN: A retrospective cohort study was conducted using RHSCIR participant data from 2014 to 2019. Participants approached for enrollment were grouped into 1) PC: provided full consent including community follow-up (CFU) interviews, 2) DWC: declined CFU interviews but accepted minimal data collection that may include initial/final interviews and/or those who later withdrew consent, and 3) DC: declined consent to any participation. As no data was collected for the DC group, descriptive, bivariate, and multivariable regression analysis was limited to the PC and DWC groups.



RESULTS: Of 2811 participants, 2101 (74.7%) were PC, 553 (19.7%) were DWC, and 157 (5.6%) were DC. DWC participants had significantly longer acute LOS, more acute pneumonias/pressure injuries, and were less likely to be discharged home than PC participants. All these associations - except pneumonia - remained significant in the multivariable analyses.



CONCLUSION: Not participating fully in RHSCIR was associated with more complications and longer hospital stays.

Language: en