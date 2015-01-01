SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

We compile citations and summaries of about 400 new articles every week.
RSS Feed

HELP: Tutorials | FAQ
CONTACT US: Contact info

Search Results

Journal Article

Citation

Luksic Ziliani MA, Álvarez-Lister MS, Pietrasanta N, Acosta-Fuentes A. Behav. Sci. Law 2024; ePub(ePub): ePub.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2024, John Wiley and Sons)

DOI

10.1002/bsl.2677

PMID

38863119

Abstract

Few studies have examined victim participation in parole processes, particularly in countries that have specific procedures for hearing victims' statements in post-conviction proceedings. This study, through in-depth interviews, explores the experiences of seven indirect victims of child sexual homicide, identifying their needs and expectations in a justice system lacking formal mechanisms for their involvement.

RESULTS emphasize the necessity for official information for families and the consequent frustration from the absence of formal participation. Parole application becomes a new challenge to the ongoing grieving process, leading to distress responses that may require specialized care. Recommendations about formal mechanisms for victim notification, participation and support during the parole process are noted to acknowledge their experience and emotional impact.


Language: en

Keywords

sexual homicide; indirect victims; parole process; victim participation; victims' rights

NEW SEARCH


All SafetyLit records are available for automatic download to Zotero & Mendeley
Print