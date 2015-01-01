|
Citation
Luksic Ziliani MA, Álvarez-Lister MS, Pietrasanta N, Acosta-Fuentes A. Behav. Sci. Law 2024; ePub(ePub): ePub.
Copyright
(Copyright © 2024, John Wiley and Sons)
DOI
PMID
38863119
Abstract
Few studies have examined victim participation in parole processes, particularly in countries that have specific procedures for hearing victims' statements in post-conviction proceedings. This study, through in-depth interviews, explores the experiences of seven indirect victims of child sexual homicide, identifying their needs and expectations in a justice system lacking formal mechanisms for their involvement.
Language: en
Keywords
sexual homicide; indirect victims; parole process; victim participation; victims' rights