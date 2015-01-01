Abstract

BACKGROUND: Wearing hip protectors is a measure used to prevent hip fractures caused by falls. However, its protective effect has remained controversial in previous studies. This study provides a rationale for the use of hip protectors by pooling all the current meta-analysis evidence.



METHODS: We conducted an umbrella review of all the current meta-analysis articles about the efficacy of hip protectors to reduce hip fractures and falls in communities and/or institutions. Major databases including EMBASE, Cochrane Library, PubMed and Web of Science, were searched up to June 2022. Two reviewers screened the studies, extracted the data, and conducted the methodological quality assessment independently. The primary outcome was the association statistic (odds ratio (OR), relative risk (RR), etc.) reported in the meta-analysis that quantified the influence of the intervention on hip fractures and falls compared to that of the control group. Narrative synthesis was also conducted. Forest plots and the AMSTAR score were used to describe the results and quality of the pooled literature, respectively.



RESULTS: A total of six meta-analysis articles were included in the study. Hip protectors were effective at reducing hip fractures in older individuals who were in institutions (nursing or residential care settings) but not in communities (RR = 0.70, 95% CI 0.58 to 0.85, I(2) = 42%, P < 0.001) (RR = 1.12, 95% CI 0.94 to 1.34, I(2) = 0%, P = 0.20), and they did not reduce falls (RR = 1.01, 95% CI 0.90 to 1.13, I(2) = 0%, P = 0.89).



CONCLUSIONS: Hip protectors are effective at preventing hip fractures in institutionalized older adults but not in community-dwelling older adults. TRIAL REGISTRATION: This study has been registered in PROSPERO (PROSPERO ID: CRD42022351773).

