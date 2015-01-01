Abstract

BACKGROUND: Unintended pregnancies and intimate partner violence can adversely affect women, infants, and their psychological well-being. The study aimed to compare depression, anxiety, maternal-fetal attachment, and the prevalence of intimate partner violence between women with and without unintended pregnancies in Tabriz, Iran. The study sought to address the lack of research on this topic in the Iranian context.



METHODS: This cross-sectional study was conducted on 486 pregnant women attending health centers in Tabriz City between 2022 and 2023. A cluster sampling method was utilized, and data were gathered through the administration of socio-demographic, Maternal Fetal Attachment, Edinburgh Postnatal Depression, World Health Organization Domestic Violence, and Pregnancy Anxiety instruments. A general linear model (GLM), controlling for potential confounding variables, was used to compare anxiety, depression, and maternal-fetal attachment between the two groups. Multivariable logistic regression analysis, also controlling for potential confounding variables, was employed to compare the prevalence of domestic violence between the two groups.



RESULTS: The results of the adjusted GLM indicated that women with unintended pregnancies had significantly lower maternal-fetal attachment (Adjusted mean difference (AMD):-9.82, 95% CI:-12.4 to -7.15 ; p < 0.001)), higher levels of depression (AMD: 2.89; CI: 1.92 to 3.86 ; p < 0.001), and higher levels of anxiety (MD: 5.65; 95% CI: 3.84 to 7.45; p < 0.001) compared to women with intended pregnancies. During pregnancy, 40% of women with unintended pregnancies and 19.2% of women with intended pregnancies reported experiencing at least one form of physical, sexual, or emotional violence. The results of the adjusted multivariable logistic regression revealed that women with unintended pregnancies had a significantly higher odds of experiencing emotional violence (adjusted odds ratio [aOR]: 2.94; 95% CI: 1.64 to 5.26; p < 0.001), sexual violence, (aOR: 2.25; 95% CI: 1.32 to 3.85; p = 0.004), and physical violence (aOR: 2.38; 95% CI: 1.50 to 3.77; p < 0.001) compared to women with intended pregnancies.



CONCLUSIONS: The study found that women with unintended pregnancies had lower levels of maternal-fetal attachment, higher levels of anxiety and depression, and a high prevalence of intimate partner violence, including physical, sexual, and emotional violence, compared to women with intended pregnancies. These results emphasize the importance of implementing policies aimed at reducing unintended pregnancies.

