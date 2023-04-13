Abstract

OBJECTIVES: Numerous reports have described injuries and illnesses in competitive athletes, but studies on leisure-time physical activity and associated adverse events in the general population have not been adequately reviewed. This study aimed to summarise the previous findings on this topic.



DESIGN: Scoping review.



DATA SOURCES: PubMed and Ichushi-Web for articles in English and Japanese, respectively (13 April 2023).



ELIGIBILITY CRITERIA FOR SELECTING STUDIES: Articles on adverse events related to sports performed by 'individuals and groups active in the community' were included, whereas those on elite athletes, exercise therapy and rehabilitation, and school sports were excluded. Terms related to physical activity, exercise, sports and adverse events were used for the search strategies.



RESULTS: The literature search yielded 67 eligible articles. Most articles were from the USA, Japan and Australia. Running, scuba diving, rugby and soccer were the most commonly reported sports. Adults were the most common age category in the samples. The most commonly reported adverse events were injuries; only 10 articles reported diseases. 13 longitudinal studies reported the frequency of adverse events based on the number of events/participants×exposure.



CONCLUSION: Adverse events such as sports trauma, disability and certain diseases occur sometimes during sporting activities by residents; however, the articles identified in this review showed biases related to the countries and regions where they were published and the sports disciplines and types of adverse events reported, and articles reporting the frequency of adverse events were also limited. This highlights the need for more high-quality observational studies on diverse populations in the future.

