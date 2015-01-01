|
Fortney JC, Kaysen DL, Engel CC, Cerimele JM, Nolan JPJ, Chase E, Blanchard BE, Hauge S, Bechtel J, Moore DL, Taylor A, Acierno R, Nagel N, Sripada RK, Painter JT, Debeer BB, Bluett E, Teo AR, Morland LA, Heagerty PJ. Contemp. Clin. Trials 2024; ePub(ePub): ePub.
Copyright
(Copyright © 2024, Elsevier Publishing)
DOI
PMID
38866094
Abstract
BACKGROUND: There have only been two efficacy trials reporting a head-to-head comparison of medications and psychotherapy for posttraumatic stress disorder (PTSD), and neither was conducted in primary care. Therefore, in this pragmatic trial we compare outcomes of primary care patients randomized to initially receive a brief trauma-focused psychotherapy or a choice of three antidepressants. In addition, because there are few trials examining the effectiveness of subsequent treatments for patients not responding to the initial treatment, we also compare the outcomes of those switching or augmenting treatments.
Language: en
Keywords
Primary care; Pharmacotherapy; Veterans; Posttraumatic stress disorder; Psychotherapy