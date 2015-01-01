Abstract

The wounding potential of a projectile depends on its kinetic energy. The aim of the study was to investigate the deceleration of non-deforming full metal jacket handgun bullets (FMJ) in gelatine blocks of increasing length. The temporary cavity (TC) was visualized using a SA-X2 Photron camera. 126 test shots in 9 mm nominal calibre were fired under strict temperature control conditions (4°C) at small gelatine blocks ranging from 2 to 12 cm in length. The deposited energy was calculated based on the loss of bullet velocity through high-speed video analysis. The length of the TC was measured, when the TC reached its maximum height. The volume of the TC was approximated by a cylinder. Regression analysis showed a linear correlation between the length of the bullet path and the energy transfer. The constant deceleration of the FMJ bullets in gelatine up to 12 cm bullet path was confirmed across various brands and velocity ranges (270-450 m/s). Higher impact velocities correlated with increased loss of energy in the target medium. The shape of the bullet tip influenced the characteristic of deceleration. The volume of the tubular temporary cavity, derived from high-speed video records, was found to be proportional to the energy transferred. The proposed approach might be a valuable tool in advancing wound ballistics research.

