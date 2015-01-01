|
Thakur B, Pathak M, Strenth C, Wilmoth K, Arnold EM. Health Sci. Rep. 2024; 7(6): e2143.
(Copyright © 2024, John Wiley and Sons)
38863733
BACKGROUND & AIMS: Borderline personality disorder (BPD) is a common psychiatric disorder associated with a high risk of suicide attempts, death by suicide, and non-suicidal self-injury (NSSI). A systematic and comprehensive understanding of the link between BPD and suicide and self-injury in adolescents and young adults is crucial for effective public health prevention strategies. This protocol outlines our approach to summarize the evidence on the association between BPD diagnosis and self-injurious/suicidal behaviors including death by suicide, nonfatal suicide attempts, NSSI, and self-harm behavior through a systematic review and meta-analysis.
suicide; systematic review; borderline personality disorder; meta‐analysis; non‐suicidal self‐injury