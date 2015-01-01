Abstract

BACKGROUND & AIMS: Borderline personality disorder (BPD) is a common psychiatric disorder associated with a high risk of suicide attempts, death by suicide, and non-suicidal self-injury (NSSI). A systematic and comprehensive understanding of the link between BPD and suicide and self-injury in adolescents and young adults is crucial for effective public health prevention strategies. This protocol outlines our approach to summarize the evidence on the association between BPD diagnosis and self-injurious/suicidal behaviors including death by suicide, nonfatal suicide attempts, NSSI, and self-harm behavior through a systematic review and meta-analysis.



METHODS: The protocol is registered (PROSPERO: CRD42022363329) and developed in accordance with the Preferred Reporting Items for Systematic Reviews and Meta-Analyses Protocols (PRISMA-P)-2015 statement. We will conduct a comprehensive literature search using electronic databases including MEDLINE, EMBASE, SCOPUS, Web of Science, CINHAL, and PsycINFO. The review will include studies that meet the specific inclusion criteria and will be searched using multiple databases A meta-analysis will be conducted using a fixed-effects or random-effects approach based on the level of heterogeneity. Subgroup analysis and meta-regression will be performed if necessary.



CONCLUSION: This study is unique, as it is the first of its kind to systematically review and analyze the existing literature on this topic. The results of this study will provide important evidence on the magnitude of this relationship overall and in different subgroups, which can be used to inform the development of effective prevention and treatment strategies.

