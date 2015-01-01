Abstract

BACKGROUND: Individual and social characteristics are attributed to violent behavior in schools, yet environmental hazards may play an understudied role. Ambient air pollution has been linked to neurological dysfunction that inhibits decision-making and may result in violent behavior in adult populations. However, little is known on how air pollution may be associated with violent behaviors in children.



METHODS: A cross-sectional ecologic study was designed to estimate the associations between air pollution (fine particulate matter, carbon monoxide, and nitrogen dioxide) with the occurrence of violent incidents and incidents involving a weapon among a cohort of children in Minnesota schools (2008-2012). Differences by urban and rural status of schools were also explored. Negative binomial regression models were developed to estimate incidence rate ratios (IRR) and incidence rate differences (IRD) to describe associations between air pollution and violent incidents in school settings.



RESULTS: Our results indicate that the highest levels of carbon monoxide, nitrogen dioxide and fine particulate matter concentrations were associated with increased violent disciplinary incidents. Among the total student population, the 4th quartile of carbon monoxide exposure was associated with an IRD of 775.62 (95% CI 543.2, 1008.05) violent incidents per 100,000 students per school year compared to schools in the lowest quartile of exposure. Comparing the 4th to the 1st quartiles of exposure, nitrogen dioxide and fine particulate matter had an IRD of 629.16 (95% CI 384.87, 873.46), and 510.49 (95% CI 274.92, 746.05) violent incidents per 100,000 students per school year respectively. Schools in urban settings shared a larger burden of violent incidents associated with air pollution compared to rural schools.



CONCLUSIONS: Modifying environmental pollutants surrounding school environments, particularly for high exposure communities, may be a novel tool for reducing violence and subsequent injuries in schools.

