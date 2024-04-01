Abstract

PURPOSE: Cyberbullying is a crucial issue that affects adolescent mental health, with evidence to suggest that adolescents who are victims of cyberbullying are at higher risk for self-harm. However, longitudinal evidence is lacking, meaning the direction of effects cannot be established. This study investigated longitudinal associations between levels of cyberbullying involvement (bully, victim, or both), frequency, and self-harm a year later in an adolescent sample.



METHODS: Data were collected from Year 9 students (13-14-year-olds; N = 1,195) enrolled in 19 schools in Southwest England using an online questionnaire with a 1-year follow-up period (October 2019-October 2020). Multivariable logistic regression analysis was conducted to test for associations between different levels of cyberbullying involvement at baseline and the likelihood of self-harm a year later, adjusting for key covariates. A secondary regression analysis also explored the associations between the frequency of cyberbullying involvement at baseline and subsequent self-harm.



RESULTS: Compared to those with no cyberbullying involvement, individuals who were both victims and perpetrators (adjusted odds ratio = 2.94, 95% confidence interval: 1.99-4.34) as well as victims only (adjusted odds ratio = 2.81, 95% confidence interval: 1.95-4.04) showed an increased risk of subsequent self-harm. In terms of frequency, associations were found between frequent and occasional cyberbullying and self-harm for both victims and perpetrators; however, associations for the perpetrator group attenuated to the null following adjustment for covariates.



DISCUSSION: Our findings highlight cyberbullying in early adolescence as a risk factor for subsequent self-harm. Cyberbullying prevention should be a priority for school mental health interventions, with consideration that most perpetrators of cyberbullying may also be victims.

