Citation
Guo S, Huang N, Liu X, Zhang S, Guo J. J. Affect. Disord. 2024; ePub(ePub): ePub.
Copyright
(Copyright © 2024, Elsevier Publishing)
DOI
PMID
38866250
Abstract
OBJECTIVES: Students who are bullied not only affect academic performance, but also produce a range of psychological problems. The purpose of the present study was to investigate the association between school bullying and academic burnout among Chinese students, assuming school climate to play a moderating role in the aforementioned relationship. This study provides corresponding intervention strategies and reference data for the prevention and treatment of bullying in schools.
Language: en
Keywords
Adolescents; School climate; School bullying; Academic burnout