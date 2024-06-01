Abstract

OBJECTIVES: Students who are bullied not only affect academic performance, but also produce a range of psychological problems. The purpose of the present study was to investigate the association between school bullying and academic burnout among Chinese students, assuming school climate to play a moderating role in the aforementioned relationship. This study provides corresponding intervention strategies and reference data for the prevention and treatment of bullying in schools.



METHODS: The data was obtained by a cross-sectional survey of 20,730 Chinese students from 23rd May to 23rd June 2022. Multiple linear regressions and Latent Profile Analysis (LPA) were used to examine the hypotheses.



RESULTS: This study revealed that all dimensions of school bullying and school bullying level (β = -0.09; 95 % CI, -4.946, -3.833) were associated with academic burnout. Verbal bullying (β = 0.15; 95 % CI, 1.689, 1.972) had the strongest association with academic burnout, followed by social (β = 0.14; 95 % CI, 1.496, 1.779) and physical bullying (β = 0.13; 95 % CI, 1.451, 1.734), while cyber bullying (β = 0.08; 95 % CI, 0.847, 1.127) had the weakest association with academic burnout. In addition, school climate can moderate the association between school bullying and academic burnout. Students who experienced school bullying and in bad school climate showed elevated levels of academic. LIMITATIONS: This study used cross-sectional data, preventing us from drawing conclusions about causation.



CONCLUSIONS: The findings suggested that creating a harmonious school climate and reducing school bullying may effectively alleviate academic burnout caused by school climate and school bullying.

