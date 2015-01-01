|
Corbett E, Power J, Theobald J, Hooker L, Wright K. J. Child Sex. Abus. 2024; ePub(ePub): ePub.
(Copyright © 2024, Informa - Taylor and Francis Group)
PMID
38864755
Abstract
Sexual revictimization can have a negative impact on many facets of women's wellbeing, yet limited evidence exists regarding specific interventions that support healing and the reduction of further revictimization. This paper will explore regional and rural women's experience of a group-based empowerment program, the Shark Cage program, in Victoria, Australia. The "Shark Cage" program aims to address revictimization by empowering women and girls to build personal boundaries and assertiveness within the context of gender equality and human rights. Data were collected via participant observations across the 8-week program, in combination with semi-structured interviews with participants (N = 11) pre and post intervention. All participants had access to therapeutic support outside of the program.
Language: en
Keywords
rural; women; healing; revictimization; program; Child sex abuse; regional