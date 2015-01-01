SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

We compile citations and summaries of about 400 new articles every week.
Ershadi Manesh S, Bagian Kulemarzi MJ. J. Fam. Reprod. Health 2024; 18(1): 36-43.

(Copyright © 2024, Vali-e-Asr Reproductive Health Research Center, Publisher Tehran University of Medical Sciences)

10.18502/jfrh.v18i1.15437

38863841

PMC11162886

OBJECTIVE: This study aimed to predict suicide attempts based on behavioral activation and inhibition systems (BAS/BIS) with the mediating role of cognitive emotion regulation (CER) strategies among adolescents of Abyek City.

MATERIALS AND METHODS: The research methodology was descriptive-correlational. The cluster sampling method was used, and the resulting sample included 194 adolescents who responded to the BAS/BIS questionnaire (Carver & White, 1994), CER questionnaire, and Beck scale for suicide ideation. Path analysis was employed to evaluate the proposed model using AMOS 24.0 and SPSS 27 softwares.

RESULTS: The findings indicate that the proposed model is fitted with the data well. The results of path analysis showed that the BAS/BIS systems explain 27% of the variance of maladaptive CER and 61% of the variance of adaptive CER. In addition, maladaptive CER, BAS, and BIS explain 65% of the variance of suicide attempts.

CONCLUSION: Low levels of BAS, high levels of BIS, and the use of maladaptive CER skills can be considered risk factors for suicide attempts in adolescents.


Suicide; Adolescents; Inhibition; Activation; Emotional Regulations

