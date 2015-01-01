Abstract

The presence of gunshot residue (GSR) in a sample can provide valuable information in forensic investigations by associating a suspect with a shooting incident. However, in order to have confidence in the integrity of the results' interpretation, the possibility of contamination by secondary transfer of GSR occurring during the transportation of a person under custody in a police vehicle should be evaluated. In order to investigate police vehicles as a source for secondary transfer of GSR particles, a total of 51 samples were collected from the rear seats of random police vehicles and used to transport arrested individuals.



RESULTS indicated that the type of upholstery of the seats plays a main role in determining the potential for secondary GSR contamination. The potential chance of coming into contact with GSR particles in police vehicles is low. GSR contamination from police vehicles is, maybe, not of a major concern but should be taken into consideration mainly when very few characteristic GSR particles are found on an analyzed sample.

