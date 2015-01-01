|
Israelsohn Azulay O, Zidon Y, Malihi L, Rosengarten H, Cohen Y. J. Forensic Sci. 2024; ePub(ePub): ePub.
38863335
The presence of gunshot residue (GSR) in a sample can provide valuable information in forensic investigations by associating a suspect with a shooting incident. However, in order to have confidence in the integrity of the results' interpretation, the possibility of contamination by secondary transfer of GSR occurring during the transportation of a person under custody in a police vehicle should be evaluated. In order to investigate police vehicles as a source for secondary transfer of GSR particles, a total of 51 samples were collected from the rear seats of random police vehicles and used to transport arrested individuals.
contamination; gunshot residue; persistence; police vehicles; secondary transfer; upholstery