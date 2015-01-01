SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

We compile citations and summaries of about 400 new articles every week.
RSS Feed

HELP: Tutorials | FAQ
CONTACT US: Contact info

Search Results

Journal Article

Citation

Choi J, Lee S, Park E, Ku S, Kim S, Yu W, Jeong E, Park S, Park Y, Kim HY, Kim SR. J. Korean Acad. Nurs. 2024; 54(2): 151-161.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2024, Korean Society of Nursing Science)

DOI

10.4040/jkan.23127

PMID

38863185

Abstract

PURPOSE: Patients' perception of fall risk is a promising new indicator for fall prevention. Therefore, a fall risk perception questionnaire that can be used rapidly and repeatedly in acute care settings is required. This study aimed to develop a short version of the fall risk perception questionnaire (Short-FRPQ) for inpatients.

METHODS: For the psychometric measurements, 246 inpatients were recruited from an acute care hospital. The construct (using confirmatory factor analysis and discriminant validity of each item), convergent, and known-group validities were tested to determine the validity of the Short-FRPQ. McDonald's omega coefficient was used to examine the internal consistency of reliability.

RESULTS: In the confirmatory factor analysis, the fit indices of the Short-FRPQ, comprising 14 items and three factors, appeared to be satisfactory. The Short-FRPQ had a significantly positive correlation with the original scale, the Korean Falls Efficacy Scale-International, and the Morse Fall Scale. The risk of falls group, assessed using the Morse Fall Scale, had a higher score on the Short-FRPQ. McDonald's omega coefficient was.90.

CONCLUSION: The Short-FRPQ presents good reliability and validity. As patient participation is essential in fall interventions, evaluating the fall risk perception of inpatients quickly and repeatedly using scales of acceptable validity and reliability is necessary.


Language: en

Keywords

Humans; Adult; Aged; Female; Male; Middle Aged; Perception; Accidental Falls; Risk Assessment; Aged, 80 and over; Surveys and Questionnaires; Hospitals; Psychometrics; Factor Analysis, Statistical; Inpatients; *Accidental Falls/prevention & control; *Inpatients/psychology; *Perception; *Psychometrics

NEW SEARCH


All SafetyLit records are available for automatic download to Zotero & Mendeley
Print