Choi J, Lee S, Park E, Ku S, Kim S, Yu W, Jeong E, Park S, Park Y, Kim HY, Kim SR. J. Korean Acad. Nurs. 2024; 54(2): 151-161.
(Copyright © 2024, Korean Society of Nursing Science)
38863185
PURPOSE: Patients' perception of fall risk is a promising new indicator for fall prevention. Therefore, a fall risk perception questionnaire that can be used rapidly and repeatedly in acute care settings is required. This study aimed to develop a short version of the fall risk perception questionnaire (Short-FRPQ) for inpatients.
Language: en
Humans; Adult; Aged; Female; Male; Middle Aged; Perception; Accidental Falls; Risk Assessment; Aged, 80 and over; Surveys and Questionnaires; Hospitals; Psychometrics; Factor Analysis, Statistical; Inpatients; *Accidental Falls/prevention & control; *Inpatients/psychology; *Perception; *Psychometrics